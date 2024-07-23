5 Carolina Panthers players who could get demoted during 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Adam Thielen - Carolina Panthers WR
- Current status: WR No. 3
Adam Thielen was the shining light in an otherwise underwhelming Carolina Panthers passing attack last season. The veteran wide receiver was the only one capable of providing assured separation and reliability. Bryce Young depended on him heavily throughout en route to his first 1,000-yard receiving campaign since 2018.
This is a major positive for Thiielen, but the Panthers couldn't move forward similarly. They invested heavily in their wideout options this offseason, trading for Diontae Johnson and moving up one spot for Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This demotes the former undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State to No. 3 on the depth chart, which isn't a bad thing by any stretch of the imagination.
Thielen, who turns 34 years old shortly, will see his workload reduced. That's almost a given after accumulating 137 targets during the previous campaign. His role is important, but the Panthers could easily decide to move forward with a younger group depending on what transpires over camp.
This scenario is dependent on Jonathan Mingo's progress. If the Ole Miss product takes on improved coaching and benefits from better schematic concepts, Thielen might be No. 4 on the depth chart by the time Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around.
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
- Current status: RB No. 2
Miles Sanders was fortunate to get a reprieve this offseason. Dan Morgan parted ways with several established veterans with no financial benefits attached in the short term. He could have easily disposed of the running back, but the new regime is giving him one final opportunity to prove his worth over camp.
Sanders was a big-money arrival last spring at a time when paying running backs wasn't the trend around the NFL. He wanted to become a legitimate three-down threat the Panthers lacked after Christian McCaffrey's departure via trade to the San Francisco 49ers. He failed to meet these lofty targets and eventually lost his No. 1 spot to Chuba Hubbard.
Dave Canales' intent to run the football heavily might see Sanders gain a decent role for himself in 2024. He's starting camp as the No. 2 running back, but that could change in the blink of an eye depending on how the former second-round pick fares.
The Panthers can activate Jonathon Brooks from the active/non-football injury list at any time. Raheem Blackshear and Rashaad Penny are also seeking prominent involvement, so the margin for error couldn't be slimmer for Sanders in the coming weeks.