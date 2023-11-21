5 Carolina Panthers players who have disappointed most so far in 2023
These five players have been underwhelming for the Carolina Panthers at this point...
Which Carolina Panthers have been the most disappointing through a disastrous first 10 weeks of the 2023 campaign?
A positive end to the 2022 season and Scott Fitterer's quotes in the offseason about competing brought expectations to the Carolina Panthers. Those were immediate and future successes with the current roster. But everyone, including me, could not have been more wrong.
The present state of the Panthers 2023 season is a complete and utter disaster at almost every level. And the team's 1-9 record is proof of it.
Injuries, coaching malpractice, and disappointing individual performances combine to create the poor product seen on the field every week. Barring a semi-miraculous win against the Houston Texans, this team would be looking down the barrel at a winless season.
While Frank Reich's tenure and David Tepper's ownership are different stories, some players have disappointed so far in 2023. There are several on the team that could be on this list, but five in particular have underperformed compared to expectations.
Good coaching puts players in positions to succeed and perform. Considering the staff's current leadership, it is tough to blame any of these individuals for the season they have had.
But it is also fair to point out that they are the ones playing on the field.
With this in mins, who are the five Panthers players that have disappointed most so far in 2023?
Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers TE
The tight end position has been a weak spot for the Carolina Panthers ever since Greg Olsen's departure after the 2019 season. Hayden Hurst was seen as an improvement over Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble, but he's struggled to stay on the field and generate an upturn in production.
Throughout his nine games played, Hurst has only 18 catches for 184 receiving yards and one touchdown. For the most part, he's been a non-factor like other receiving targets on the Panthers this season.
Hurst was not anticipated to make a huge impact on the offense, but he was anticipated to provide more than he has so far. That is why the Panthers staff have played Tremble more than him of late.