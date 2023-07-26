5 Carolina Panthers players who could become draft busts after 2023
It's a big season for these Carolina Panthers plaes in pursuit of avoiding the draft bust tag.
By Noah Bryce
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr. is a curious case. One could argue that the former LSU standout was never given a fair chance under the previous coaching regime, but sometimes that is enough to keep a player from truly capitalizing on their potential.
The Carolina Panthers have needed a sure-handed big body to throw to in the red zone ever since Greg Olsen left in free agency. The team tried to find that in multiple places but ultimately failed on all counts. Then the front office tried to beat the NFL with speed and was relatively successful until all that was either traded away or allowed to walk.
That all seemed to change when the team selected Marshall. He is a big body with sure hands that was always the second option and never the star during his college career. Things didn't really work out that way, to say the least.
Marshall started his career with a serious drop issue that ended up sidelining the young receiver. That decision never really seemed to change even after some breakout performances. He was even a healthy scratch at points toward the end of Matt Rhule's tenure as head coach.
Of all the players on this list, I think that Marshall has the best chance of proving me wrong and becoming a special player. The flashes are there, as are the physical talents. However, he needs time and opportunity to develop and that's not something that has been given to the wideout to this point.
Marshall is a player that never truly got to prove themself. That's the saddest form of draft bust because we may never honestly know what the team had unless he breaks through in 2023.