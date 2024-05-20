5 Carolina Panthers players entering the last chance saloon in 2024
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers cannot be accused of sitting on their hands this offseason. More big changes arrived across the franchise after a two-win campaign that saw another head coach let go. Relaying the foundations was the primary task for Dan Morgan during his first recruitment period at the helm - something he accomplished effectively in difficult circumstances.
Dave Canales - the enthusiastic head coach tasked with spearheading this exciting project - seems confident things can improve quickly. Not many around the national media are expecting this scenario to become reality, which only adds more fuel to the motivational fire in pursuit of altering perceptions.
There is a long-term plan in place, which is something. However, there are high stakes for some on the roster who come into the upcoming campaign with significant questions to answer.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who could be entering the last chance saloon in 2024.
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
Ikem Ekwonu is getting another opportunity to prove himself as a franchise left tackle. The Carolina Panthers made a substantial investment by spending the No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on the edge presence. They need to make it work despite the player displaying notable confidence issues last time around.
The former North Carolina State star looked technically flawed and devoid of inspiration during the previous campaign. Ekwonu struggled to cope with speed rushers and seemed incapable of picking up even the slightest stunts and shifts. His brute power wasn't best suited to the zone-blocking concepts implemented by Frank Reich throughout a year to forget.
All hope is not lost with Ekwonu - far from it. He's got the physical tools to become more impactful and the presence of Damien Lewis on his left-side interior should assist greatly. That said, Dave Canales also adopts zone blocking frequently, so whether this causes him further complications remains to be seen.
If Ekwonu cannot improve and quarterback Bryce Young suffers as a result, the Panthers might be forced into drastic measures during or after the 2024 season.