5 Carolina Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 5 at the Bears
By Dean Jones
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Eddy Pineiro has started the season extremely well. The veteran kicker beat out undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis for the starting job throughout the offseason when many fans thought it might go the other way. His production to open the campaign indicates the Carolina Panthers made the right call.
Pineiro hit all six of his field goal attempts and also boasts a 100 percent success rate with his extra points through the first four games. Considering how fine the margins could be in this one, the Miami Sunset High School product must maintain this superb consistency versus one of his old employers.
As previously stated, being in the hot seat doesn't just mean someone's position is potentially in jeopardy. It also means the Panthers need a big performance from them. That's exactly the case with Pineiro this weekend.
Soldier Field isn't the best kicking environment. Pineiro has more experience than most at the site having spent one year in Chicago, nailing 82.1 percent of his field goals before his departure. Hopefully, this will serve him well in Week 5.
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Jonathan Mingo is what he is at this point. Just when it looks like the wide receiver is starting to build momentum, there's a lapse in concentration that costs the Panthers in a key moment. That proved to be the case once again in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mingo was targeted five times during the contest, bringing in three catches for 24 receiving yards. But most fans will only remember his crucial drop in the second half when it looked like the Panthers were on for a big gain.
The former second-round selection is still fighting to prove his worth. Not having Adam Thielen in the lineup should ensure some targets arrive this weekend at the Chicago Bears, but the margin for error is slimmer than ever. Dave Canales isn't looking favorably upon those who cannot execute his game plan effectively. He won't hesitate to get others involved if the Ole Miss product cannot raise performance levels.
That might sound harsh, but Mingo is held to a higher standard as the No. 39 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. It's time for the physically gifted pass-catcher to start living up to his billing.