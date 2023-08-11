5 Carolina Panthers players with the most to prove in Preseason Week 1
These Carolina Panthers players have big points to prove in Preseason Week 1 against the New York Jets.
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers OLB
Oozing athletic ability and potential, Amare Barno was placed shockingly low on the Carolina Panthers depth chart before the game against the New York Jets. That is not a good sign for him, so the edge rusher has to perform well in the preseason opener to prove himself.
Despite taking only 51 defensive snaps in 2022, Barno had two sacks and provided a great burst of speed rushing the quarterback when he played. But 2022 was a small sample size, and with a new coaching regime, it seems like he has become an afterthought.
Used as a gunner on special teams towards the end of the 2022 season, Barno was an effective player using his combination of explosiveness and size. While he may not wow anyone as a rusher in the preseason, the Virginia Tech product can show the new coaching staff what he brings to the table on punts and kickoffs.
That may not be the most flashy area of the game. But it is one that will help the team with field position if successfully executed.
Barno will have to fight his way onto the roster. If he can provide pressure off the edge and shine on special teams to open the preseason, it'll be hard for the Panthers to not keep him around.