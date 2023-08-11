5 Carolina Panthers players with the most to prove in Preseason Week 1
These Carolina Panthers players have big points to prove in Preseason Week 1 against the New York Jets.
C.J. Henderson - Carolina Panthers CB
A talented and former top-10 pick, C.J. Henderson needs to elevate his game if he wants to maintain a starting role in the NFL. So far in training camp, it seems like he has raised his performance.
The much-maligned Henderson played a larger role down the stretch in 2022 after Donte Jackson's injury. While the cornerback had solid moments, he struggled at times and was a victim to a few backbreaking plays throughout the season - including two long touchdowns from Mike Evans in the crucial Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The signs from Spartanburg are that Henderson showed signs of growth during a challenging training camp. He seemingly has taken a step toward becoming a good cornerback, but practice is different from in-game action.
Against the New York Jets, he will have the opportunity to prove himself. But Henderson has a lot to do if he wants to change the narrative surrounding his time with the Carolina Panthers.
After the on-field mistakes and criticism he received from Panthers fans, Henderson has the chance to prove them wrong and to show everyone that he has what it takes to be a good corner in the NFL. It starts when he steps on the field to open the preseason.