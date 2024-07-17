5 Carolina Panthers players who must ruffle feathers at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Almost everyone within the Carolina Panthers has pressure on their shoulders entering the 2024 season. This is another new regime and the fourth permanent head coach under team owner David Tepper. Optimism is growing that there is finally a long-term plan in place, but fans are waiting to see what unfolds early in the 2024 season before getting too excited.
They've been burned by off-season hope before. It was only a year ago when Frank Reich and his supposed all-star staff thought they were a quarterback away from mounting a postseason challenge. Fans bought in accordingly, but they were rewarded with one of the worst seasons in franchise history and the embarrassment of handing over the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.
Dave Canales is looking to restore a sense of pride and competitiveness during his first campaign at the helm. There's a collective purpose in the building that was sorely lacking last season. If this brings bout raised standards between the white lines, the better Carolina's chances will be.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who must ruffle some feathers during the team's training camp in Charlotte ahead of the 2024 season.
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
Ikem Ekwonu will be under more scrutiny than most both during camp and when the real action arrives. The physically imposing left tackle regressed significantly last time around after a promising rookie campaign. He also admitted to getting complacent and taking things for granted, which is deeply concerning.
Ekwonu seems intent on silencing his increasing doubters. The Carolina Panthers believe he's got what it takes to thrive within Dave Canales' new blocking concepts. He's also planning to rely heavily on the run, which is where the former No. 6 overall selection excels.
Anything less than an imposing camp from Ekwonu won't be well received. He needs to display growth technically and showcase the ruthless aggression that made him such a highly-touted prospect once upon a time. Having improved options along the interior should help, but the microscope is glaring.