5 Carolina Panthers players who must ruffle feathers at 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
Jadeveon Clowney's importance next season is assured. He immediately became the Carolina Panthers' most productive edge presence this offseason after several stars departed. His decision to join the ranks represented a major statement of intent - one that can benefit Ejiro Evero's defense greatly on and off the field.
Clowney needs to set the tone over camp. Accepting mediocrity or abject failure became commonplace in Carolina under previous coaching regimes. The former No. 1 overall pick out of South Carolina needs to raise standards and enhance the collective mindset across the board. Anyone not pulling their weight will feel his wrath.
He's not come here to rest on his laurels and see out his playing days closer to home. Clowney wants to win. He wants to leave his mark on the team. Displaying the right mindset and inspiring others in the coming weeks should put everyone in a better position to thrive when the regular season arrives.
The Panthers have some concerns surrounding their edge rushing options. If Clowney can emerge into an alpha-like presence, it'll be a positive step toward proving people wrong.
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Miles Sanders didn't enjoy the best fortunes following his high-profile switch to the Panthers in 2023. The running back came into the franchise with big ambitions to fill the gaping void left by Christian McCaffrey. Those in power at the time were confident he could become a genuine three-down threat, but it didn't take long to realize this wasn't going to go as planned.
Sanders struggled with injury and poor production throughout the campaign. Many wondered if this would be the last we'd seen of the former second-round selection in Carolina once general manager Dan Morgan started releasing established veterans with no short-term financial benefits attached. However, they opted to give the player a reprieve.
This is the last chance saloon for Sanders. He could be sitting behind Chuba Hubbard and rookie Jonathon Brooks on the depth chart as it stands. If there was ever a time for the Penn State product to remind people why he was a Pro Bowl-caliber talent once upon a time, it's now.
Anything less could jeopardize Sanders' chances of prominent involvement next season despite Dave Canales looking to adopt a run-heavy scheme.