5 Carolina Panthers players who need to thrive in Week 2 vs. the Chargers
By Dean Jones
A'Shawn Robinson - Carolina Panthers DL
Fans thought things couldn't get much worse after their confidence-sapping beatdown at the New Orleans Saints to begin their regular-season engagements. They were wrong.
The Carolina Panthers won't have the benefit of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown for the remainder of 2024 thanks to a knee injury that requires surgery. This is a devastating blow - one the defense might not be able to recover from if others cannot step up and make more of an impact.
This puts the onus squarely on A'Shawn Robinson. The veteran free-agent signing immediately becomes Carolina's most prolific performer on the defensive front in Brown's absence. He's a formidable presence against the run and did relatively well in Week 1 as all around him crumbled. Much more is needed without the former first-round pick out of Auburn opposite him at the 3-4 end position.
Robinson needs to emerge quickly as a consistent performer and defensive lynchpin. The Los Angeles Chargers will run the football heavily as they look to pound the Panthers into submission. That's why the Alabama product is one of Carolina's most important players this weekend.
Shaq Thompson - Carolina Panthers LB
It wasn't easy for the Panthers defense in Week 1. Ejiro Evero's unit was playing from behind almost immediately, but the overall quality of their performance left a lot to be desired.
The most concerning aspect was something that's blighted Carolina in recent years. They were once again lackluster against the run, giving up 180 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints ran all over the Panthers' front seven. This is something that has to change against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jim Harbaugh prides his teams on being physical at the line of scrimmage and establishing themselves as a running force. It's a challenge the Panthers must be ready for, especially at the second level with Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell.
Thompson performed much better than his new second-level partner at the Caesars Superdome. This was an encouraging development considering he missed most of last season. He should also be better for the experience despite the outcome.
Nothing but the same will do for Thompson if others around him fail to meet expectations. J.K. Dobbins was nothing short of sensational on his Chargers debut. The team leader must account for his whereabouts at all times.