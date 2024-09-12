5 Carolina Panthers players who need to thrive in Week 2 vs. the Chargers
By Dean Jones
Diontae Johnson - Carolina Panthers WR
Diontae Johnson came into the campaign with ambitions to silence his doubters and become the Carolina Panthers' most productive wide receiver. He made that clear following his offseason trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, displaying an outstanding work ethic and developing some encouraging chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young throughout an encouraging summer.
What transpires in a competitive environment is much more important. Johnson couldn't get anything going at the New Orleans Saints, bringing in just two receptions from six targets for 19 receiving yards. That's not going to cut it if the Panthers want to drag themselves off rock bottom in 2024.
The former third-round selection was getting open upon further examination of the game film. That's encouraging, but Young must enhance his distribution and timing with his primary pass-catchers to finally get things trending in a positive direction.
Johnson will look to make things easier for his struggling signal-caller in Week 2. The Toledo product will likely be up against Asante Samuel Jr. almost constantly against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is a fascinating matchup that he must get the better of.
Taylor Moton - Carolina Panthers OT
Despite the Panthers going through some significant complications overall at the New Orleans Saints, one positive came out of yet another demoralizing defeat. Their revamped offensive line was much improved in difficult circumstances. This is a solid foundation from which to build heading into Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers have two prolific pass-rushers - Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack - flying off the edge. One could say they are past the peak of their powers - especially the latter. But all they need is a little bit of momentum to change the course of a game.
Taylor Moton has to excel this weekend. The veteran right tackle remains a model of consistency, providing assured pass protection and solid run-blocking capabilities. Carolina needs all that and more versus Bosa and Mack at Bank of America Stadium.
There aren't many concerns about Moton. Ikem Ekwonu is a different story on the blindside, but the Panthers can relax safe in the knowledge they have a dependable, borderline elite, edge protector on the right-hand side that can help provide Bryce Young with some extra time in the pocket.