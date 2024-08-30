5 Carolina Panthers players in precarious situations despite 2024 reprieve
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are supposedly retooling rather than rebuilding. That was the claim made by general manager Dan Morgan despite preaching patience earlier this offseason. Whatever they want to call their current predicament, it's a tricky one to decipher until further notice.
Dave Canales is looking to improve a two-win team last season. That's not exactly a high bar for which to aim and the energy in the building should ensure more wins in the column. How many remains to be seen, but optimism is growing around this struggling franchise boasting the right infrastructure in place to make gradual progress in the coming years.
That could change if team owner David Tepper reverts to his impulsive ways if things don't go well in 2024. Some players are also under pressure and must not become complacent despite being included on the team's 53-man roster.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who remain in precarious situations despite getting a reprieve from Morgan this offseason.
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
There was plenty of speculation surrounding Miles Sanders' future this offseason. The running back's disappointing first season with the Carolina Panthers came with talk of a potential trade or perhaps a release without any compensation attached. This didn't amount to anything concrete and the former second-round selection is still around.
Sanders should get the opportunity to generate carries or targets right out of the gate. Chuba Hubbard is the No. 1 option and will shoulder a heavy burden, but the Penn State product will also get some work until rookie second-rounder Jonathon Brooks is ready to return.
How Sanders performs comes with significant ramifications attached. If he plays well and Brooks hits the ground running once medically cleared, a situation could emerge where offers come in from elsewhere before the trade deadline. Should the same trend continue, general manager Dan Morgan will cut the player with one year remaining of his deal and save $5.22 million against Carolina's salary cap along the way.