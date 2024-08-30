5 Carolina Panthers players in precarious situations despite 2024 reprieve
By Dean Jones
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
The Carolina Panthers' defensive front looks like a potential strength in 2024. Derrick Brown is one of the league's best after his record-breaking campaign in 2023. Dan Morgan gave this front three a helping hand by signing A'Shawn Robinson in free agency, who's a formidable asset against the run and should open up space for others to do damage.
This puts the onus squarely on Shy Tuttle. Last season's free-agent signing from the New Orleans Saints didn't go according to plan. He didn't look especially suited to playing the nose tackle spot, but the Panthers are giving him another opportunity to anchor Ejiro Evero's 3-4 system with two prolific weapons alongside him.
Carolina didn't even bring in legitimate competition for Tuttle's spot. This is a telling sign of the confidence everyone has in the former Tennessee standout despite his 2023 struggles.
Tuttle has everything in place to enjoy better fortunes during the upcoming regular season. If he cannot meet the required standards, Morgan won't hesitate to make him a salary-cap casualty next spring with savings of $6.5 million attached.
D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB
Concerns remain around the Panthers' edge rushing options heading into the 2024 season. General manager Dan Morgan stated that a starter opposite Jadeveon Clowney in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints Saints has yet to be confirmed. He's hoping someone can step up until D.J. Wonnum is available. Those around have yet to accomplish this feat.
D.J. Johnson made some encouraging progress over training camp and the preseason. The former third-round selection has the confidence of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and a big opportunity awaits him in 2024. Unless the necessary improvements arrive, a situation could emerge where this is his last campaign in Carolina.
Johnson sets the edge against the run and can generate pressure on occasion. Nothing suggested he could accomplish this consistently enough from a starting capacity as a rookie, so fans should adopt a wait-and-see approach rather than getting too optimistic.
What comes next is down to Johnson. The Panthers have kept faith after most ridiculed his contribution in 2023. He must repay it with improved production in a competitive setting.