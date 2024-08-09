5 Carolina Panthers players who should be cut after Preseason Week 1
By Dean Jones
Jack Plummer - Carolina Panthers CB
With Bryce Young not risked and Andy Dalton working his way through a quad injury, the Carolina Panthers allowed Jack Plummer to start an NFL game. Looking at the way he performed, it could be his last.
Plummer was an undrafted free agent more likely to make the practice squad than the 53-man roster. He gained plenty of experience over three separate spots in college. The signal-caller quickly learned things were much different at the next level.
There wasn't any stage of this game where Plummer looked comfortable. He barely completed 50 percent of his passes, looked incapable of going through progressions efficiently, and held onto the football way longer than needed. Jake Luton performed much better when called upon, which is a damning indictment considering how he's been around for just under a week.
The Panthers would be wise to bring another veteran signal-caller for improved distribution under center at practice. He's not found wanting for effort. Plummer doesn't seem up to the required NFL standard.
That's the unfortunate reality facing many players looking to make their way at this time of year. Plummer wasn't alone in struggling. However, quarterbacks carry the can for good or bad when things don't go well.
Badara Traore - Carolina Panthers OT
One glaring takeaway from Carolina's preseason loss to the New England Patriots centered on their offensive line depth. None of the projected starting five suited up for the contest. Those down the depth chart were given prominent reps in their absence. Very few managed to emerge with something to show for their efforts.
Aside from Brady Christensen and Cade Mays, it was underwhelming at best. Nobody was expecting anything prolific from the makeshift unit. At the same time, their disjointed production and lack of awareness raised serious concerns about whether the Panthers have enough in the event injuries strike.
Badara Traore didn't cover himself in glory. During a recent practice, the physical specimen impressed Dave Canales when going up against former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney. He wasn't able to bring this confidence-boosting praise into a typical game-day setting.
Traore struggled to get into his pass sets and lacked the balance needed to keep opposing edge rushers at arm's length. The former LSU standout has a shorter leash than most given his depth chart status. This might be enough for Carolina to pull the plug on this particular experiment.