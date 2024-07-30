5 Carolina Panthers players silencing doubters at 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Jonathan Mingo endured some hardship during his rookie campaign. The wide receiver looked lost and incapable of overcoming the mitigating circumstances attached to his failure. Although disappointing, the Carolina Panthers weren't ready to give up on the former Ole Miss star after just one campaign in a professional environment.
The Panthers brought in extra competition to the wide receiver room, which was essential to avoid similar complications this time around. This also brought some extra juice from Mingo, who's worked tirelessly on his game throughout the offseason and it shows.
Mingo's been one of the standout performers at camp so far. His route-running looks much improved and the ball skills are assured. He's developing some encouraging chemistry with Bryce Young and looks capable of playing a big part in 2024.
Much will depend on how Mingo fares when the pads go on and when targets come his way during the preseason. However, those who wrote him off entirely after one season might be eating some humble pie if the same trend continues in the weeks leading into Carolina's season opener at thew New Orleans Saints.
Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Dane Jackson came into the Panthers after receiving a glowing reference from general manager Dan Morgan. The new front-office leader has been a huge advocate for the cornerback from the moment he began assessing his credentials before the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a big reason why the Buffalo Bills took him in the seventh round and the major factor behind his arrival in Carolina.
This is a huge opportunity awaiting Jackson. He occupied a rotational cornerback role more often than not in Buffalo. The Panthers want him to evolve into a potential starter opposite undisputed No. 1 option Jaycee Horn. Morgan's unwavering confidence wasn't enough to alleviate concerns from the fanbase regarding his chances of firmly establishing himself.
Jackson's made an impressive start over the first few days of camp. He's been relatively assured in coverage and is making plays when needed. We're still early in the process, but it's been encouraging to see his consistency shine through.
Building on this positive momentum will go a long way to improving his outlook. That said, Jackson has already begun silencing his doubters thanks to some sterling efforts over camp so far.