5 Carolina Panthers players that could be traded during 2023 NFL Draft
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers got their hands on a reliable pass-catching tight end in free agency. This was an absolute must when one considers they are likely to throw their rookie quarterback into the fire right out of the gate in 2023.
Hayden Hurst comes with proven credentials and has shone on the biggest stages. This represents a significant upgrade on Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble, who've failed to maximize opportunities when called upon since the legendary Greg Olsen departed for the Seattle Seahawks.
Thomas looks likely to fill a blocking role after agreeing to a pay cut. What the future holds for Tremble is less certain despite some encouraging athletic attributes at the player's disposal.
The former third-round pick was highly coveted coming out of college before the Panthers jumped the queue. Therefore, identifying if there could be a trade market for Tremble wouldn't be the worst idea in the world at this juncture.
This becomes more realistic if the Panthers end up drafting a talented tight-end prospect from the deepest class at the position in recent memory. Something that would put Tremble further down the pecking order along the way.
Just what the Panthers could get for Tremble is anyone's guess. But it will be far less than the No. 84 overall selection they sacrificed to bring him from Notre Dame.