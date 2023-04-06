5 Carolina Panthers players that could be traded during 2023 NFL Draft
Chuba Hubbard - Carolina Panthers RB
This would perhaps be the most shocking trade on the list. Chuba Hubbard took a significant leap forward once Matt Rhule was fired last season, forming a productive one-two tandem alongside D'Onta Foreman that almost spearheaded the Carolina Panthers to a shock NFC South title under Steve Wilks.
Hubbard's resurgence came after many wrote him off following an indifferent rookie campaign. It's clear the former fourth-round selection wasn't ready to fill starting duties in the wake of Christian McCaffrey's injury, but his long-term aspirations look far more encouraging heading into the 2023 season.
The Panthers lost Foreman to the Chicago Bears in free agency, which was disappointing. However, they managed to offset this and pick up an upgrade when Miles Sanders agreed to sign from the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Sanders is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign and is a legitimate three-down presence. This comes with fresh uncertainty about Hubbard's future, which would be clouded further if the Panthers decided to select another talented prospect from the college ranks.
In this scenario, trading Hubbard for an extra draft pick is a win-win for both parties. But it's doubtful the market would be all that robust and keeping the Oklahoma State product as a backup option keeps continuity with a chance for further growth.