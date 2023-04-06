5 Carolina Panthers players that could be traded during 2023 NFL Draft
Keith Taylor Jr. - Carolina Panthers CB
If the Carolina Panthers had any sense, they would think heavily about strengthening their cornerback options before preparations for the 2023 season gather pace. There are far too many questions surrounding this group to justify anything else.
Jaycee Horn is the only dependable option until Donte Jackson gets back from his torn Achilles. While C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. could improve under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, to say this the jury is still out would be an understatement.
The Panthers have $26.79 million in available salary-cap space, so acquiring a veteran cannot be dismissed. This is also a top-heavy cornerback class that those in power could address at No. 39 overall once their signal-caller of the future is confirmed from atop the draft.
Nobody would complain if two new cornerbacks came onto the depth chart. In this scenario, Taylor looks expendable and might be shopped for a potential trade.
Convincing another team to part ways with a low-end draft pick based on Taylor's production last season is a tough sell. But the former fifth-rounder did well as a rookie and could be a chance worth taking with little in the way of compensation attached.
If Taylor sticks around under the new regime, which is entirely possible, it's a make-or-break year for the one-time Washington star. Anything less than major improvements will likely spell the end of his time in Carolina.