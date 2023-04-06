5 Carolina Panthers players that could be traded during 2023 NFL Draft
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
The Carolina Panthers weren't going to sit on their hands and wait for a top quarterback prospect at No. 9 overall. Those in power felt comfortable with two unnamed prospects, which led to their bombshell trade up to No. 1 overall in pursuit of acquiring a future franchise player.
This sent shockwaves throughout the league. But it was the only realistic option for the Panthers considering how desperate they've been for a stable presence under center since Cam Newton was released in 2020.
Andy Dalton's arrival as a bridge and mentor could also be of significant use for the incoming college recruit. However, it's left Matt Corral as something of an afterthought through no real fault of his own.
Carolina made an investment in Corral last year, trading up to No. 94 overall and ending his alarming slide. The Ole Miss product sat back and watched a quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield in training camp, which mismanaged his reps and also played a significant part in a season-ending foot fracture behind the Panthers' third and fourth-string offensive line.
The Panthers have a big decision to make regarding Corral. Keeping him around is an option, but shopping the signal-caller for future assets to see what they could get in return represents another realistic scenario.
And in all honesty, this might be the best thing for Corral's future after a less-than-ideal start to life at the next level.