5 Carolina Panthers who aren't safe with Dave Canales as head coach
Big changes could be coming under new head coach Dave Canales.
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
When Dave Canales was discussing the running game during his introductory presser, the head coach tabbed Chuba Hubbard as someone who could play a huge role in the team's offensive game plan. There was no mention of Miles Sanders.
That might have been an oversight on Canales' behalf. It might also be a sign of Sanders having his work cut out when it comes to carving out a role for himself under the new coaching regime.
Sanders came into the Carolina Panthers on a big contract with lofty expectations to replace Christian McCaffrey. The former second-round selection out of Penn State was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign that helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl. He wanted to take his game up a notch and become a legitimate three-down backfield threat.
Unfortunately for Sanders, he didn't come close to meeting these lofty goals. Injuries played a part, but the on-field vision and explosiveness weren't there. He was surpassed by Hubbard as RB1 and used sparingly once Frank Reich became surplus to requirements.
This was yet another bad deal given out by the Panthers when Scott Fitterer called the shots. It doesn't make much financial sense to remove Sanders completely from the equation, but that doesn't make the situation possible if Canales isn't suitably impressed by the player's attitude over the early offseason workouts.