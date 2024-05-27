5 Carolina Panthers who could get cut without playing a snap in 2024
By Dean Jones
Rashaad Penny - Carolina Panthers RB
Increasing competition for places was high on the Carolina Panthers' list of priorities this offseason. Too many players became comfortable and set in their ways under previous coaching regimes. There was no better time to shake things up and ensure a sense of urgency across the franchise.
This is especially evident in the running back room. It wasn't seen as the biggest need compared to others, but that didn't stop Dan Morgan and Dave Canales from raising the stakes through free agency and the draft.
Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders are still around. The Panthers gave Raheem Blackshear a one-year extension thanks in no small part to his prowess in the return game. Morgan also traded up to land former Texas star Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to the surprise of many.
The Panthers weren't done there. Almost immediately after the draft concluded, Carolina reached an agreement with Rashaad Penny. He's a solid veteran with previous experience working with Canales, so there is a significant amount of intrigue attached to this particular addition.
Penny's endured some rough luck on the injury front in recent seasons, but he brings a level of physicality that the Panthers sorely lacked at the position last season. Knowing the schematic demands should also guarantee his transition goes smoothly in pursuit of earning a roster spot in 2024.
Watching the running back dynamic unfold throughout the summer is something every fan should follow intently. Brooks is working his way to full fitness after suffering a torn ACL last season. If he starts the campaign on injured reserve, it could provide a window of opportunity for Penny to become part of Canales' plans.
Despite the added sense of optimism surrounding Penny, he's got his work cut out. Anything less than a phenomenal preparation period will likely see the Panthers stick with the options available before his late arrival. But don't be surprised if he gives those in power plenty to think about.