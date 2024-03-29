5 Carolina Panthers who won’t make the 53-man roster in 2024
Could the end be near for these players?
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players face a fight to make the 53-man roster in 2024 based on the team's offseason movement under Dan Morgan?
Dan Morgan had one big goal in mind when becoming Carolina Panthers general manager. He wanted to return this once-proud franchise to the ethos that made it so successful previously. The front-office leader also planned to increase competition across the board and find players with the correct mentality.
It came as no surprise to see the Panthers become one of the league's most active teams this offseason. Morgan removed several key veterans - some after just one season - for a more sustainable future. He's also managed to find intriguing pieces to improve starting spots and bolster depth. It's not enough, but he's begun to win over fans who were skeptical about his initial promotion.
Heightened competition brings increased urgency and raises standards, in theory. Some will thrive with extra pressure on their shoulders. Others are going to wilt under a staff that has no emotional attachment to their thought process.
With this in mind, here are five Panthers players who won't be on the 53-man roster based on the moves made so far this offseason.
Nash Jensen - Carolina Panthers OL
The Carolina Panthers rightfully prioritized the offensive line in free agency. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis came on board at great expense to provide Bryce Young with two starting guards with accomplished production and nastiness in equal measure. Austin Corbett is shifting to the center position. If he suffers no more complications on the health front, this has the makings of a productive trio.
What this means for Nash Jensen's future is debatable. The undrafted free agent caught the eye during camp last summer and earned his spot on merit. Unfortunately for the player, his on-field production in a competitive setting was not up to the required standard.
Jensen played 302 snaps on offense last season, giving up one sack and conceding one penalty. He looked flustered often and incapable of providing the stability needed en route to a lowly 34.7 grade from Pro Football Focus. With a new coaching regime in the fold, don't be surprised if his feel-good story comes to an abrupt end.