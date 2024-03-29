5 Carolina Panthers who won’t make the 53-man roster in 2024
Could the end be near for these players?
By Dean Jones
Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB
After the Carolina Panthers paid Miles Sanders his $2 million roster bonus and Raheem Blackshear got tendered an offer, it seemed as if those in power were going to stand pat at the running back position. Nothing is guaranteed, but it does look promising for those already on the books.
Or so we think.
The Panthers are reportedly taking an interest in several running back prospects during their pre-draft evaluations. Dan Morgan is looking to upgrade or bolster every position group if he thinks it's the best thing to take the franchise forward. Any further arrivals might mean bad news for Blackshear when push comes to shove.
Blackshear flashed as a dual-threat backfield presence and special teams returner on occasions last season. If the Panthers can acquire another dynamic presence and Tarik Cohen benefits from a full offseason without any injury problems attached, the former undrafted free agent would be wise to start nervously looking over his shoulder.
Fortunately for someone with Blackshear's mindset, fighting for a roster spot is the sort of challenge he'll relish. He's also had good and bad experiences when it comes to this sort of thing, which will increase urgency and ensure he takes absolutely nothing for granted.
But if fresh blood comes into the Panthers, all bets are off.