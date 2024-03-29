5 Carolina Panthers who won’t make the 53-man roster in 2024
Could the end be near for these players?
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr. was once again on the fringes last season. The wide receiver became disgruntled regarding his lack of usage in the passing game as others fluffed their opportunities. This was the clearest sign that confidence had waned past the point of no return under Frank Reich's regime.
Many thought Marshall would be moved on at some stage this offseason. His cheap contract could indicate that Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are willing to give him one last chance to prove his worth. Whether it's something he wants to embrace after handing in a trade request last season is the big question.
Marshall's physical gifts haven't transitioned effectively to competitive games as yet. With Diontae Johnson on board and the promise of more wide receiver help arriving throughout the 2024 NFL Draft, the former second-round selection's status can be described as precarious at best.
Looking at how disillusioned Marshall became in 2023, he'd probably welcome a fresh start. If those in power decide to keep him around, the wideout must dig in his heels and try with everything he has to carve out a role for himself.
Easier said than done based on his three-year sample size since being drafted No. 59 overall out of LSU. If significant improvements aren't made, Marshall won't see out his rookie deal.