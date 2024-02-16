5 contracts holding the Carolina Panthers back right now
The Carolina Panthers have some financial complications in their immediate future.
By Dean Jones
Taylor Moton - Carolina Panthers OT
- 2024 salary-cap hit: $29.74 million
This has nothing to do with Taylor Moton's importance to the Carolina Panthers. The veteran right tackle remains one of the genuine franchise cornerstone pieces. He's ultra-dependable and supremely consistent between the white lines. That does not detract from his 2024 salary-cap hit being a potential complication.
Moton's number is nothing short of whopping. He's counting $29.74 million against Carolina's salary cap. This is 12.1 percent of the team's total financial availability. Something that has to come down one way or another.
The former second-round pick out of Western Michigan is an integral member of the team long-term. This should enable Brandt Tilis to work out a contract restructure with relative comfort. It can be tricky with certain individuals, but the edge protector isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Carolina's offensive line took a huge step back last season. Moton was immune to struggling now and again, but he was easily the best performer. He's held in the highest regard by teammates in the locker room. He leads by example. He's an inspiration for younger players to follow.
Moton is a team-first guy. If the Panthers come in with a restructuring that could potentially save them $8.14 million, this represents a reasonable solution that works for all parties involved.