5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 1
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' edge rushing dynamic
One of the biggest potential flaws on the Carolina Panthers roster heading into training camp is glaringly obvious. The team doesn't have enough capable edge rushers after Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Yetur Gross-Matos all departed this offseason. Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, and K'Lavon Chaisson came into the fold, but much more is needed.
Wonnum can't participate as he works his way back from a torn quad. D.J. Johnson also worked out on the sideline alone due to illness on Day 1 of training camp practice. This only raises concerns about the lack of depth, but general manager Dan Morgan is looking to rectify this as a matter of urgency based on reports.
According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, which was later confirmed by others, the Panthers are hosting Yannick Ngakoue and Carl Lawson on visits over the next few days. A familiar face is also coming into the building as Carolina gets another look at veteran Marquis Haynes Sr., who didn't get another contract earlier this spring.
Another coming in for a workout is veteran Kemoko Turay. This could come down to money - especially where Ngakoue is concerned - but it's a sign the Panthers are going to have another dependable pass-rusher on the roster by the end of the week.
Just who that'll be is another matter.
Ngakoue is an explosive pass-rusher but doesn't offer much run support. Lawson's endured some rough injury luck of late and might be past the peak of his powers. Turay is a former second-round pick who's not quite reached his billing. Haynes brings familiarity to the scheme, but some frustrating back issues last season restricted him to seven games - one of which he started.
Regardless of which veteran joins the ranks, it'll be a big bonus. The Panthers cannot afford their edge rushing unit to become a weak link. If Morgan isn't entirely convinced by the options available, pulling the trigger on an outside acquisition is imperative.