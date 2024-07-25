5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 1
By Dean Jones
Eddy Pineiro comes out swinging
One of the most fascinating position battles to watch over training camp features two kickers looking to cement their status on the 53-man roster. Eddy Pineiro's decision to stay away from the Carolina Panthers' voluntary offseason workout program opened the door for undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis to shine. After he caught the impressively, the stakes were raised heading into the team's training camp in Charlotte.
Pineiro isn't going to give up his spot without a fight. He's not keen on helping Mevis in any way based on comments during his media availability after Carolina's mandatory minicamp. That's to be expected considering the Missouri product is looking to take his job, but what transpires on the practice field and during preseason contests will be the telling factor.
The veteran got the first chance to strike a blow on Day 1 of training camp practice. Pineiro got kicking responsibilities while Mevis watched on. The former Florida star made a telling initial impression with a flawless display according to those in attendance.
Joe Person from The Athletic reported that Pineiro went 5-for-5 on his attempts, including a long of 52 yards. This was a major statement of intent - one that Mevis must match when it's the rookie's turn to step up and make his presence felt.
This is just the first step. The kicking battle will go on for a long while yet. It'll likely come down to discussions before final cuts, so there could be plenty of twists and turns to come before a confirmed No. 1 is decided.
Pineiro's been inconsistent more often than not over the last two seasons. He's got one of the better field goal percentages in NFL history, but that doesn't tell the full story. Mevis is the upstart looking to take his place - something that could ignite a fire in the Miami Sunset High School product that wasn't there previously.
The marker was laid down by Pineiro during the first session. All eyes are on Mevis to see how he responds.