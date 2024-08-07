5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 10
By Dean Jones
Jammie Robinson's big hit causes friction
Things get heated at training camps across the country. The Carolina Panthers are no different, although discipline has been largely encouraging aside from the odd few skirmishes that threatened to erupt into something more.
Another example of this arrived on Day 10 of training camp. Jammie Robinson went over a line thanks to a huge hit on tight end Jacob Hollister. The second-year defensive back immediately backed away - realizing the error of his ways - but this didn't receive a positive response from head coach Dave Canales when discussing the incident after practice based on comments via the team's website.
"We're pushing our guys to the limit, they got to make those decisions for us. I didn't like that hit just because it's a defenseless receiver, and whether it's in practice or the game, if you go helmet to helmet on a defenseless player, it's a foul. So, I don't like that part of it. Jammie's game is physical. He's going to err on that side, we like that, but at the same time, we got to be smart. Rule number one is be a great teammate and that's about protecting your team in those vulnerable situations."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Robinson is skating on thin ice entering Year 2 of his professional career. His inner fire remains, but he's buried down the slot cornerback and safety depth chart groups as things stand. This didn't leave the best impression, so it only adds to the former Florida State star's sense of urgency to shine during the preseason.
Others are ahead of Robinson, which hasn't gone unnoticed by the player. The 2023 fifth-round selection's overly aggressive attitude is commendable, but it can also be his undoing. Finding the correct balance and harnessing this positively is the only way he'll alter perceptions regarding his potential moving forward.
Canales is preaching self-discipline among his players. He cannot afford to have mindless decisions costing the Panthers when the regular season arrives. This was a bad look for Robinson. How much it'll impact his hopes of making the team remains to be seen.