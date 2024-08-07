5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 10
By Dean Jones
Quality day from Bryce Young
Bryce Young won't be playing in the preseason curtain raiser at the New England Patriots. The Carolina Panthers don't want to put their prized possession in harm's way at this stage. It's a hot topic for discussion among the fanbase, especially given how the former Alabama struggled in difficult circumstances throughout his rookie campaign.
Ensuring Young is at the level needed to hit the ground running in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints is the primary objective. How the Panthers get to this doesn't matter much, just so long as they reach this particular destination with no complications attached.
Young is starting to gain genuine momentum after the bedding-in period. The Heisman Trophy winner looks more comfortable within Dave Canales' scheme and is responding well to the improved teachings of his head coach, offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, and quarterbacks coach Will Harriger.
The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft threw an interception during scrimmages on Day 10 when veteran linebacker Josey Jewell jumped a route and snagged the pick. However, it was another encouraging day's work aside from that.
There's a lot to like about Young's command pre-snap. His timing is coming along nicely with his primary pass-catchers and his accuracy is on point, for the most part. That's all anyone can ask from the Southern California native at this juncture, even if the bigger tests are still to come.
The litmus test for Young will be joint practice with the New York Jets. Robert Saleh's defense is young, explosive, and opportunistic. They'll be doing the signal-caller no favors whatsoever, so it's a great opportunity to test his skills against what many believe is among the NFL's most dynamic units.
If Young comes through this test with flying colors, he might not see the field in preseason at all. Although that won't sit well with some fans, Canales won't hesitate to put this strategy into motion if he feels like it's the right thing to do.