5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 11
By Dean Jones
Just two days removed from their preseason loss at the New England Patriots, the Carolina Panthers continued their regular-season preparations with Day 11 of training camp. There weren't many positives to take from their opening warmup game, although it is worth remembering Dave Canales chose not to risk more than 30 players - many of whom will occupy key roles in 2024.
It's a big few days upcoming for the Panthers. Joint practice with the New York Jets will be a strong measuring stick for this group before they take on Robert Saleh's men in Preseason Week 2. Whether Canales plays his starters or not remains to be seen, but the need to acquire some live-fire reps is evident at some stage.
Fans are growing increasingly concerned, especially with the perceived lack of depth at certain positions. This is the time of year when supporters tend to overreact one way or another. Canales is adopting more of an even keel and is trusting his process to ensure everyone is ready to hit the ground running in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
With that being said, here are five critical observations from Day 11 of Carolina's training camp in Charlotte.
Coping with the heat
This was arguably the hottest day of training camp so far. Not ideal considering some were probably still feeling the physical effects of their preseason opener, but head coach Dave Canales wanted to see the coping mechanisms of his players before the stakes get much higher in a few short weeks.
Canales knows the Carolina Panthers need to battle through all situations and climates in pursuit of improvements next season. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator thought this was a good time to get that message across and see how his players responded based on comments via the team's website.
"Just two days removed from a game, you had a good opportunity to really work in the heat today. This is one o'clock kickoffs, right? So just getting ready to work. A lot of times things aren't going to be perfect, but can we refocus with the challenges of the weather and the different things like that?"- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Being able to adapt to the surroundings is an important part of evaluations. There was nothing to suggest anybody struggled significantly according to those in attendance, which was pleasing for Canales to witness.