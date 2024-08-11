5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 11
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL reinforcement
With Cade Mays set to miss time thanks to a shoulder injury suffered during their game against the New England Patriots, the Carolina Panthers' already questionable offensive line depth became weaker. This is something that didn't go unnoticed by general manager Dan Morgan.
The Panthers hosted several free-agent linemen for workouts after practice on Day 11 of training camp concluded. Jack Anderson impressed enough to get signed, which brings position versatility to the depth chart heading into another important week of preparations.
Anderson can play anywhere along the interior. The former seventh-round selection's been a journeyman over his first three seasons and suited up just once for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. Whether he's got enough quality or time to stake a legitimate roster claim is anyone's guess. However, his presence takes some pressure off in the short term.
This looks like a camp body signing more than anything else. But looking at how some along the protection performed in Preseason Week 1, an imposing start from Anderson could potentially alter his narrative.
Carolina Panthers' blossoming duo finish strong
Diontae Johnson caused brief panic on Day 11 of training camp. The Pro Bowl wide receiver stayed down after falling on the football following a deep throw from quarterback Bryce Young. Thankfully, it was nothing serious and this blossoming connection finished the practice off on a positive note.
Johnson and Young are developing some encouraging chemistry this offseason. This looks like the elite-level separator the Panthers didn't have last season aside from Adam Thielen. There's a lot of hard work ahead and more chemistry to build in a game-day setting, but this was another example of how important the connection will be to the team's chances in 2024.
Young found Johnson for two consecutive touchdowns to conclude the session according to those in attendance. He's the first read - someone capable of getting open consistently anywhere on the field. Having this dependable threat to go alongside Thielen should enable the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to keep the chains moving.
Watching how this duo performs during joint practice against the vaunted New York Jets defense represents a better measuring stick. If they come through this tough challenge with flying colors, expectations will only rise.