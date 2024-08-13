5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 13
By Dean Jones
Major Carolina Panthers players return
The Carolina Panthers have dealt with some injury issues throughout training camp. This is seemingly the norm for an organization in freefall under previous regimes. There was good news to report on Day 12, with two major contributors returning to the lineup.
First-round wide receiver Xavier Legette participated in practice after missing time with a foot issue. Tommy Tremble also took part after missing weeks with hamstring soreness. Another long-term absentee who made his presence felt was veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson, who drew praise from defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the way he hit the ground running based on comments via the team's website.
"He looked good. He's picked up where he left off at. The one thing you don't have to worry about with Shaq, whether he's rehabbing or out there playing, is that he's going to be working his butt off. And so, he didn't look, I didn't see anything rushed (in his rehab) or anything like that."- Ejiro Evero via Panthers.com
Thompson might be aging, but the former first-round pick will form a core component of any success that comes Carolina's way this season. He's the glue, the primary communicator, and the undisputed leader defensively. The Panthers missed his presence after a broken leg ended his 2023 campaign way ahead of time. His influence should give everyone a massive boost.
Jaycee Horn continues to thrive
Jaycee Horn has turned the screw over the last few days. The cornerback looks fit and ready to prove he's one of the NFL's best cornerbacks. Staying clear of any major injury problems is key, but everything seems to be going according to plan so far.
The former first-round pick out of South Carolina is displaying his dominance in no uncertain terms. Horn is locking almost everyone up that comes into his path. He's emerging as a defensive alpha capable of inspiring others. This production coupled with emerging leadership is benefitting Ejiro Evero's defense greatly.
Having a corner capable of shutting down one side of the field is a luxury most NFL teams don't have. Horn can be that for the Panthers. However, the need to put a consistent run of games together cannot be overstated.
The Panthers will manage Horn carefully before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. Some players need preseason reps, but he doesn't appear to be one of them. Especially considering the ramifications that would emerge with more bad luck on the health front in 2024.