5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 2
By Dean Jones
Troy Hill's presence
As previously mentioned, the defense had a tremendous second day of training camp practice. They won't win every session, but it was morale-boosting for the group considering how many alterations to the playing personnel arrived throughout another dramatic offseason for the Carolina Panthers.
Much has been made about the questions surrounding Carolina's cornerback room heading into the season. Jaycee Horn's health is paramount to any success that comes their way. Dan Morgan is high on Dane Jackson's potential to emerge as a productive starter, but the jury is still out on that at this early stage.
One overlooked player who caught the eye more than most on Day 2 according to those in attendance should also have a big part to play in 2024. Troy Hill was a solid slot corner presence last season and got a new deal from the Panthers for his efforts. He's not exactly a spring chicken at this late period of his playing career, but all signs point to another impressive campaign if the same trend continues in the coming months.
Hill is long, experienced, and accomplished in coverage. That should compensate for his diminishing explosiveness. Ejiro Evero also trusts him fully after working with him last season and during their time together on the Los Angeles Rams.
The former Oregon star gave up 61.8 percent of his targets last season - his best number statistically since 2019. If Jackson emerges as an established No. 2 option, this has the makings of a decent complimentary duo to Horn's shutdown capabilities.
Given the fact Hill will be 33 years old when the 2024 season starts, there's no telling when - or if - he'll fall off the proverbial performance cliff. Based on his contribution since joining the Panthers, he seems to have another year of good football left.
What comes after that is less certain, but it shouldn't be Hill's primary concern. Focusing fully on helping Carolina's defense overcome some significant losses to perform respectability this season is the goal. And he's off to a good start.