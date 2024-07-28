5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 3
By Dean Jones
Learning from Carolina Panthers legends
There was a notable presence at Bank of America Stadium with a plethora of former Carolina Panthers players in attendance. Dan Morgan is looking to restore the once-proud culture across the organization that was lost under previous regimes. Having those around who were part of this fabric is only going to help get the message across.
This was a sentiment echoed by stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown. He spoke about how beneficial it was to get some advice and guidance from players who achieved a significant amount. The former first-round pick also believes this can assist in resetting the culture in Carolina to secure better fortunes moving forward based on comments via the team's website.
"Just to be able to sit down and have a conversation with them, talk to them, I mean, that's what it's all about, man. That's what this game is about, being able to lean on them and have them reach out. I mean, to be able to get wisdom from them means a lot. I mean, those guys have been here, done that. We're still in pursuit of trying to get there. For the guys that took over this game, especially like when Pep comes back, being able to have a conversation with him, KK (Kawann Short), TD [Thomas Davis]. Luke [Kuechly] is constantly around. I mean, they're having those conversations with them and trying to figure out what it was like when they were here? I mean, that's a big part of trying to set a culture."- Derrick Brown via Panthers.com
Morgan is a former player himself, so it's not hard to see why everyone is getting behind him. Brown's exceptional emergence in recent seasons saw him become Carolina's most dominant player. He'll look to lead from the front and was spurred on further by words of encouragement from the team legends in attendance for Back Together Saturday.
The new general manager wants the Panthers to be feared around the league once again. Morgan wants every visiting team to realize their in for a severe battle when they see the logo. They were a long way off from that last season, but the intent of the current regime is clear.