5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 3
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers interior offensive line dynamic
The Carolina Panthers spared no expense to fortify their offensive line interior throughout Dan Morgan's first offseason as the primary front-office decision-maker. Improving the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young was critical after how things unfolded during his rookie campaign. Thankfully, this was recognized by those in power and they responded accordingly.
Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were the two marquee signings in free agency. Both came into the Panthers on big money and with lofty expectations on their shoulders. This also resulted in a position switch for former second-round pick Austin Corbett, who's moving to the center position after Bradley Bozeman's release.
This new-look trio is making a significant impression over training camp. Dave Canales is thrilled with how things are developing between Hunt, Lewis, and Corbett over the early stages of their relationship. The head coach is especially pleased with the communication aspect based on comments via Fan Nation.
"I’m really happy with where they’re at right now. With Damien (Lewis), Austin (Corbett), and Robert (Hunt) up in the middle, you can feel it in the run game. There’s good lateral movement when we need it. There’s good vertical push when we need it. The pocket stays firm on the inside. I’m really excited about those three communicating and working together."- Dave Canales via Fan Nation
Hunt, Lewis, and Corbett are three savvy veterans who know what it takes to prepare effectively and perform well. They'll need some luck on the injury front, but this has the makings of a highly productive unit.
Having a stable offensive line interior makes things easier for everybody. It should help the tackle tandem of Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu. It'll assist the running game - something Canales plans to utilize heavily within his progressive schematic concepts. More importantly, it has the potential to give Young more time in the pocket to make plays.
Things are looking positive. The price to acquire Lewis and Hunt was steep. At the same time, it already looks like a sound investment.