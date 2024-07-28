5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 3
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo's impressive day
Jonathan Mingo's rookie season wasn't what many hoped. The Carolina Panthers were expecting the wide receiver to become an immediate difference-maker after taking him at No. 39 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. To say these expectations weren't met would be an understatement.
Mingo got plenty of targets, but something was missing. His route-running disappointed and the wideout's production was littered with frustrating individual errors. The Panthers brought in extra competition this offseason, which seems to be having a positive effect on his performance levels in the early stages of camp.
The former Ole Miss star is 6-foot-2 with every athletic measurable needed to be productive. Mingo's initial development was mismanaged by the previous coaching regime. Dave Canales and his staff are looking to give him another chance while also removing some problem areas from his game.
There was a lot to like about the way Mingo applied himself at Back Together Saturday. The pass-catcher made a few nice receptions according to those in attendance and is growing in confidence. There's a lot of hard work ahead, but one cannot be anything other than impressed by the way he's bouncing back so far.
Mingo is responding to coaching strategies that resonate more effectively with the modern-day player. He is still behind Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, and Adam Thielen on the depth chart all things considered. However, Canales should find ways to get him involved frequently if the same trend continues.
If others are getting a pass for their subpar performances last season, so should Mingo. He's a physically imposing receiver who just needs better guidance. Canales and his staff are providing that, which could be the spark that ignites him to brighter fortunes next season and beyond.
It'll be interesting to see if Mingo can keep this up during padded practices and when targets come his way during the preseason. If last year's second-round pick comes through these challenges with flying colors, confidence will only increase.