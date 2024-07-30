5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 4
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers dealt Sam Franklin Jr. blow
No team gets away with an injury-free training camp. It's part of the NFL's fabric given its violent nature. Even with the improved safety precautions in the modern-day game, health complications are frequent nonetheless.
The Carolina Panthers have suffered more than most in recent years. Dave Canales was dealt his first significant blow when Sam Franklin Jr., suffered a broken foot on Back Together Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. Yet another valuable contributor to suffer at the hands of the controversial turf surface.
Canales couldn't hide his disappointment when talking about Franklin's rough luck. He praised the player and highlighted how much he'll be missed. The head coach also called on others to step up and maximize the opportunity to fill the void based on comments via the team's website.
"That's a huge hit for us. He's a fantastic spirited guy, really the leader of the special teams unit and as someone that we're really going to count on. So, we've got to make sure we hit this rehab the right way, and Sam will come back to us at the right time. You can't replace Sam Franklin, but this is a great opportunity for guys to step up. But, Sam certainly is a special player, not just from an ability standpoint and the impact he makes, but also just his juice, his personality, he's one of my guys. It's like every day, it's just this great opportunity, and he loves being out there. He loves playing ball, so, a big loss there."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Franklin is an energetic presence who'll be missed on and off the field. In particular, his exceptional production on special teams will be a big loss. This bears more significance when one considers the new NFL kickoff rules coming into effect.
The former Temple star has a strong mentality. He'll be fighting with everything he has to get back at some stage during the 2024 season. Until then, the Panthers will be hoping that another safety further down the pecking order steps up.