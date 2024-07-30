5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 4
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn asserting his dominance
The Carolina Panthers are taking every possible precaution with Jaycee Horn this summer. They cannot afford their top cornerback to suffer any further injury setbacks given the lack of accomplished performers in the room. However, the former first-round pick is starting to assert his dominance after the bedding-in period.
Horn cannot be accused of being a shrinking violet. He's vocal and self-assured in his ability. That's a dangerous combination defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is hoping can spearhead improvements in coverage this season.
The South Carolina product locked up established veterans such as Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson during drills. Horn wasn't afraid to let them know about it either, which is exactly the sort of fire that head coach Dave Canales wants to see across his new-look roster based on comments via the team's website.
"I love it. And really what I'm looking for is, I'm looking for guys to show who they are, and I think that comes with the confidence that comes with knowing what they're doing and then just the natural flow of their personality. Each group kind of takes on a personality. I like that to happen organically, and that's Jaycee, and he's showing this competitive side of him, and he's very vocal with that. I don't expect all the guys to be that way if it fits them, you know, I don't want anybody to, to feel like it has to be contrived. I want it to be natural and I want it to come from competence, knowing what we're doing and having that attack mentality. I love that part of it."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
Horn is an alpha in every sense of the term. He's bordering on cocky but has the skill set to back it up. If the gifted defensive back finally manages to put a consistent run of games together next season, it won't be much longer before he enters the conversation with the league's best cover cornerbacks.
The Panthers did shut Horn down towards the end of practice, but his impact had been felt enough. Expect them to adopt a similar approach in the coming weeks before their season opener at the New Orleans Saints.