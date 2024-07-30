5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 4
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young finding his footing
Bryce Young's gone through good times and not-so-good over the early stages of camp. The quarterback is adapting to the schematic concepts implemented by head coach Dave Canales and working on timing with his new-look weapons in the passing game. It's a gradual process, but everything appears to be on the right track.
There aren't many players around the league under more pressure than Young next season. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft endured a dismal rookie year in difficult circumstances. He cannot afford a similar fate after the Carolina Panthers invested so heavily around their prized possession this offseason.
Everything's been on the conservative side for Young during the first few sessions of camp. The former Alabama star finally got the chance to air out the football more frequently on Day 4 according to those in attendance. This was likely due to ensuring everything was on point heading into the first of two padded practices this week.
Young's downfield accuracy is something he's looking to improve. There were signs things were trending upward in that regard over practice. His throw on the move to veteran tight end Ian Thomas, in particular, was especially pleasing.
There should be more opportunities for Young to go deep this season. He's got a legitimate vertical threat in first-round pick Xavier Legette to call upon. Canales' intent to firmly establish the run should open up holes if the ground game becomes more impactful. The use of motions, run-pass options, and play-action concepts is only going to assist further.
Finding the right combination between a methodical and explosive offense is the key. Young can get the football where it needs to go and manage a game effectively if given a chance. There wasn't much evidence of that last season, but it's one of the big reasons why he became such a highly touted prospect with the Crimson Tide.
Adding a deep threat to his game is crucial in the modern-day NFL. This was a small sample size, but the impression left was encouraging.