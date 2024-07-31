5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 5
By Dean Jones
There was an extra sense of excitement in the air on Day 5 of what's been a fascinating training camp for the Carolina Panthers so far. Tuesday's session was the first in full pads, which meant intensity was going to ramp up as players adopted a more physical approach.
This was a good time for head coach Dave Canales to take stock. Assessing the roster with shorts on is one thing, but a better indication of where this team is can be determined when the pads come out.
The Panthers are in a good place right now after some impressive changes across the setup this offseason. However, their situation remains precarious. Half measures and going through the motions aren't going to serve any player well, so watching their commitment and discipline in pads represented the biggest measuring stick yet.
As expected, it quickly became aggressive and no quarter was given. With this in mind, here are five critical observations from Day 5 of Carolina's training camp in Charlotte.
Critical observations from Day 5 of Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp
Harrison Mevis fights back
The kicking competition is a battle to watch closely. One could make a case for veteran Eddy Pineiro edging the opening exchanges, but the Carolina Panthers are going to drag this out throughout the preseason before coming to a decision.
Undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis is not going down without a fight if his performance on Day 5 is any indication. The former Missouri cult hero enjoyed his most consistent day so far, going 5-for-5 on his field goal attempts. This also included a long of 54 yards, which drew widespread applause from the fans in attendance.
Mevis made an instant impression over early workouts after Pineiro decided to skip the voluntary portion of Carolina's offseason program. This performance will be a solid confidence boost for the kicker, but there promise to be plenty of twists and turns to come.
In truth, this could still legitimately go either way.