5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 7
By Dean Jones
Two rising stars set the tone
The Carolina Panthers' walk-through before practice didn't have the same energy as usual according to head coach Dave Canales. However, it soon picked up once two emerging leaders got to grips with the roster.
Canales revealed that quarterback Bryce Young and stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown spoke with the players about the standards expected and the need to make every practice session count. This brought a positive response - something the coach was thrilled about based on comments via the team's website.
"Early on, we had a walk through, started a little flat. It was really cool to see Bryce Young, to see Derrick Brown talk to the guys and say 'Ok, here we go, we don't get to waste any time. We're right back to work. And then by the time we got to practice, the energy that was there from the first drill all the way through the last. So, I love the guys responding. I think for me, it's so important, as we ask of them things, to see them respond. And it just kind of talks about the character of this group and they've been really good with that so far."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
This is the tone-setting leadership that was often missing during the previous campaign. Young and Brown are two first-round picks held in high regard within the locker room. They're not the biggest talkers. When they feel the need to speak up, it carries a ton of weight.
Their leadership will be more important than ever entering the first campaign with Canales leading the charge. The Panthers expect this duo to form building blocks for long-term prosperity. Sending the right message now is only going to help in the long run. It's just a small example, but it's a testament to how things are evolving behind the scenes.
Brown's made no secret of his desire to prove this isn't the same sorry Panthers team. Young also comes into the campaign in a high-stakes situation after a rough rookie year in difficult circumstances.
Their desire to be great can spearhead a potential renaissance for this once-proud franchise. Looking at the way they're imposing themselves this summer, it's a responsibility Brown and Young are taking extremely seriously.