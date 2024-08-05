5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 8
By Dean Jones
Xavier Legette's stumbling block
As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers are navigating some frustrating injuries right now. Dave Canales is missing several key figures through one issue or another. Although there's still a month to go before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints, it's not ideal for the team's preparations.
There was a significant amount of concern during Day 8 of camp when wide receiver Xavier Legette was conspicuous by his absence. The first-round wide receiver didn't participate much during the day. It was later revealed that he'd suffered a foot complication and was undergoing tests to determine its severity.
The former South Carolina star received some positive news on that front. Legette didn't suffer any structural damage, which ruled out a broken bone or foot fracture. Carolina confirmed he was day to day after an MRI, but the official injury diagnosis wasn't disclosed.
This is another stumbling block for Legette to overcome. The No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft missed a large portion of Carolina's offseason program with a hamstring problem. It's the last thing the player or the Panthers need, so everyone is hoping the wideout can get back onto the field quickly.
Anything less comes with huge short-term ramifications attached. The Panthers are counting on Legette to be their difference-maker vertically in the passing game. Carolina had conviction in the player throughout their pre-draft evaluations and honed in on the physically imposing pass-catcher from a long way out. Not having him available will result in a shift offensively.
The Panthers have the luxury of taking extra care with Legette at this stage of the preparation period. Having him out there would be nice, especially in the preseason to get his feet wet in a competitive NFL setting. At the same time, throwing him into the fire before he's ready enhances the chances of something else flaring up.
And the last thing the Panthers need is another injury-prone first-round pick from South Carolina.