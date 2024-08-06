5 critical observations from Carolina Panthers 2024 training camp Day 9
By Dean Jones
Veteran safety produces notable highlight
Xavier Woods is one of the most underrated players on the Carolina Panthers. The veteran safety emerged as a standout contributor last season despite the team's failings overall. He was one of the few to emerge with any credit, so the same is expected this time around with so many alterations to the defensive personnel.
Woods is taking this responsibility seriously. He's an exceptional communicator on the backend and seems to be developing a strong connection with free-agent signing Jordan Fuller after Vonn Bell's release. There's a long way to go and many uncertainties elsewhere, but Ejiro Evero has full trust in the player to remain dependable.
There's been a lot to like about Woods' emergence into a defensive leader throughout the offseason. He's looking like an alpha figure on a defense that has the right blend of youth and experience. The former sixth-round pick's on-field production shows no signs of slowing down, as evidenced by a highlight-reel play on Day 9 of training camp.
Bryce Young looked for Jonathan Mingo in the end zone during a scrimmage. It looked for all the smart money as if it would be a completion and touchdown according to those in attendance. Woods had other ideas, making up ground quickly and ensuring the football never made it into the Ole Miss product's hands.
This is another example of Woods' importance to the Panthers' hopes of progression in 2024. He's one of the few constants - someone others look to for inspiration. Considering this is also a contract year for the West Monroe High School product, another season of high-quality production will come with another lucrative payday in Carolina or elsewhere.
The Panthers need their top performers to shine from start to finish next season. Woods is taking on this pressure with his customary determination and outstanding work ethic. Hopefully, this can lead to another standout campaign from the defensive back when it's all said and done.