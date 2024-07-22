5 crucial position battles to watch at Carolina Panthers 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' edge rusher No. 3
Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum are the two projected starters at edge rusher for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. The latter is trying to recover from a torn quad and might not be 100 percent to start the campaign. That puts the onus on those further down the pecking order to stand out during the team's upcoming training camp.
Generating pressure proved complicated last season. The Panthers were playing from behind frequently, which made getting after the quarterback difficult. Losing Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu only hurts their chances of progressing in this key discipline. Ejiro Evero will be praying that one of his depth pieces forces his way into prominent involvement in the coming weeks.
The No. 3 edge rushing spot seems wide open. One could make a case that K'Lavon Chaisson is a slight favorite to attain the role, but confidence isn't exactly high in his potential after accumulating five sacks in four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
D.J. Johnson, Amare Barno, Eku Leota, and Tae Davis are the other possibilities. However, this unit is crying out for another piece to offset some notable departures throughout Dan Morgan's first offseason.
Carolina Panthers' starting kicker
This could be the most intriguing battle above all else.
Eddy Pineiro's chosen absence from voluntary workouts was a contentious issue. Head coach Dave Canales wanted everyone in the building and he stayed away. That's his right, but it provided Harrison Mevis with a chance to showcase his ability to potentially upgrade the team's kicking options in 2024.
Mevis gained a cult following among the fanbase thanks to his booming leg strength and impressive accuracy. The undrafted free agent went from an afterthought to a genuine challenger quickly. Pineiro isn't going to concede his spot without a fight, but momentum isn't in his favor right now.
This will likely go on throughout camp and the preseason before those in power make a final decision on their starting kicker. Pineiro's experience could prove crucial, but he's not left the best first impression with Canales. Mevis is cheaper and younger, which might be a better long-term fit if he comes through some tough upcoming challenges with flying colors.
It's too close to call. But whoever wins the job will have earned it.