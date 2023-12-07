5 culture-shifting head coaches who could transform the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers need a head coach to completely change the culture.
By Dean Jones
Which culture-shifting head coaches could potentially transform the Carolina Panthers despite team owner David Tepper's toxic presence?
Recent revelations from Joe Person and Dianna Russini of The Athletic placed the Carolina Panthers in a terrible light. Dysfunction, backstabbing, and no cohesive approach were prevalent throughout the scathing article, which is another example of the shoddy operation being overseen by inept team owner David Tepper.
Tepper lost the confidence of fans a long time ago. He is underqualified to influence football matters despite constant meddling, refuses to take accountability for any failings under his ownership, and alienated an entire state when he decided to move training camp from Wofford College to Charlotte this week.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from all this is the need for Carolina to find a strong head coach capable of restoring the culture. More importantly, someone who can stand up to Tepper rather than a bunch of yes-men pandering the the billionaire's every ill-advised desire.
With this in mind, here are five culture-shifting head coaching candidates the Panthers could target in 2024. Whether they'd be willing to work with Tepper is another matter.
Carolina Panthers could hire Bill Belichick
It seems as if Bill Belichick's time with the New England Patriots might be coming to an end. He's a little long in the tooth, but this is someone David Tepper could pursue in the hope it legitimizes his project with the Carolina Panthers.
Most of the names on this list are unlikely to mesh well with Tepper. That's the brutal truth, but it's about time the Panthers found someone capable of establishing an ethos within the building and putting the right football foundations in place for sustainable success.
Belichick would take no prisoners, but he's come in for criticism since legendary quarterback Tom Brady left town. If he's willing to focus primarily on coaching and gets the chance to choose his general manager without Tepper doing anything more than signing the cheques, the benefits are obvious.