5 defensive linemen the Carolina Panthers must target after Derrick Brown loss
By Dean Jones
Getting beaten down embarrassingly in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints cemented their rock-bottom status despite an encouraging offseason. If new head coach Dave Canales was hoping for smoother sailing moving forward, a devastating injury problem with stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown put pay to that.
Brown experienced some discomfort in his knee following the game. An MRI revealed a torn meniscus, which requires surgery and could mean the former first-round selection misses the entire campaign. He's getting a second opinion, but it's not looking good right now.
This is a significant blow. Brown is the team's defensive talisman and their best player. He broke the NFL's single-season tackle record for interior lineman last season and made the Pro Bowl. This was a remarkable accomplishment considering how woeful the Panthers were during a two-win campaign.
Considering the Panthers recently gave Brown a lucrative deal, it makes this predicament even worse. Dan Morgan needs to make contingency plans if Carolina's worst fears are confirmed. Here are five defensive linemen the new general manager could target if the Auburn product is forced to miss a considerable period.
Defensive linemen the Carolina Panthers must target after Derrick Brown's injury
Carolina Panthers could sign Christopher Hinton Jr.
- Los Angeles Chargers practice squad
Unless players are protected, they can be signed off practice squads around the league onto 53-man rosters. This is something the Carolina Panthers must examine in great detail to compensate for Derrick Brown's loss.
Nobody on a practice squad or Carolina's roster right now is going to replicate what Brown brings to the table. Any signing will likely be for depth purposes until they get up to speed. Until then, the Panthers will roll with either Nick Thurman, LaBryan Ray, or Jayden Peevy.
Someone like Christopher Hinton Jr. might be an option. He's experienced and comes from a solid football bloodline with his father earning seven Pro Bowl selections as a player. The interior presence didn't quite do enough to make the Los Angeles Chargers' roster despite flashing during the summer. His previous relationship with Jim Harbaugh from their time together at Michigan gave him a place on the practice squad.
Hinton is young and ambitious, making some encouraging plays during the preseason. If this is an avenue the Panthers take, there are far worse options available. This move would need to wait a week according to NFL rules given the two teams will do battle on Sunday.