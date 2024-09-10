5 defensive linemen the Carolina Panthers must target after Derrick Brown loss
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Chris Wormley
Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero values familiarity. He likes working with players who've earned his trust previously. This could see the organization turn to Chris Wormley if Derrick Brown's initial prognosis is as feared.
Wormley spent time with the Panthers last season, featuring in five games and playing 16 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He's a former third-round pick with more experience than most still sitting on the market. This move could also come with immediate involvement depending on the player's conditioning.
The Michigan product has some solid production under his belt. He never quite reached the heights anticipated following his seven-sack season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. However, the Panthers are in no position to be picky looking at their defensive line depth chart without Brown.
This would give the Panthers a veteran familiar with Evero's scheme. Looking at the team's recruitment process throughout a busy first offseason with general manager Dan Morgan leading the charge, it is a definite possibility. There could be other teams lurking, so Carolina needs to act quickly if Wormely is a player of interest.
Carolina Panthers could sign Gabe Hall
- Philadelphia Eagles practice squad
Gabe Hall is a physically dominant defensive lineman when in the mood. He never quite hit the heights expected in college at Baylor, but he got a chance at the next level and performed well enough to make the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad throughout the summer.
This was a ringing endorsement of Hall's growth considering the talent on Philadelphia's defensive front. Anything less than exceptional work ethic and high-quality production meant his time with the Eagles would have been short-lived. It's early days, but the signs are positive that the lineman is finally starting to put everything together.
The Panthers might want to take a closer look at Hall's credentials if Derrick Brown's knee issue rules him out for the entire campaign. It's a shot in the dark, but general manager Dan Morgan emphasized youth as part of his long-term plans for progression. Something similar could occur again.
Carolina is reportedly signing veteran edge rusher Charles Harris to bolster their options. That doesn't help fill the gaping void left by Brown, so it'll be interesting to see which direction the Panthers take.