5 difficult decisions facing Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2024
The new front office leader has a lot on his hands.
By Luke Gray
What are some difficult decisions facing new Dan Morgan in 2024 as he looks to guide the Carolina Panthers into calmer waters?
It’s the beginning of a new era once again. Just a short 12 months ago, Frank Reich was unveiled as the new leader of the Carolina Panthers. Good things were expected in the post-Matt Rhule era.
What transpired was frankly horrid. Reich was fired after a 1-10 start to the season. When the campaign was mercifully brought to a close, the Panthers had a league-worst 2-15 record, sending the No. 1 pick to the Chicago Bears. To no one's real surprise, Scott Fitterer was relieved of his duties, ending his tumultuous reign as general manager.
It's time now to look to the future. The new front office pairing of Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis looks to bring some stability behind the scenes. On the field, David Tepper finally has his young hot-shot offensive coach as former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales has been tasked with turning the fortunes of quarterback Bryce Young around.
This is not going to be a quick fix, despite what the former general manager said about the team being ready to drop a quarterback in and win. This is a team with holes across the board, mainly on the offensive side of the ball. With big issues on the offensive line and in the wide receiver room, Canales - who has just a year of play-calling experience - will have his work cut out.
As for Morgan and the front office, if his introductory press conference was anything to go by, the former Panthers linebacker is looking to change the culture in Carolina. While we need to see results on the field, it seems at least to begin with, things may be turning for the first time under David Tepper's ownership.
Without further ado, let’s break down five difficult decisions facing Morgan in 2024.