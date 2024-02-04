5 difficult decisions facing Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2024
The new front office leader has a lot on his hands.
By Luke Gray
Who do the Carolina Panthers select at No. 33?
A lot has been made locally and nationally about the Carolina Panthers' lack of a first-round pick this year. That is magnified by the fact that the selection heading to the Chicago Bears is No. 1 overall.
How the Panthers could do with a top-five pick with the litany of skill position players expected to have their names called early on draft night? But alas, that is not the case.
To look on the positive side, Carolina holding pick No. 33 is essentially a first-rounder. One can expect some supremely talented players to still be available when Dan Morgan makes his first selection as Panthers general manager. The consensus of many fans is that wide receiver should be the call. Adonai Mitchell, Troy Franklin, and Ladd McConkey are among the names expected to be available.
However, despite the clear need at wideout, Carolina has holes around the roster and simply isn’t good enough to be honing in on one position. The offensive line should be under serious consideration as outside of stalwart right tackle Taylor Moton, the other four positions can be improved.
Players such as Graham Barton, Jordan Morgan, and Troy Fautanu are all expected to be on the board at No. 33. All have the talent to make an immediate impact in Carolina.
Whatever decision the Panthers make at No. 33, they must get it right. Much was made of the failings of Scott Fitterer in the draft and that must change under the new regime.