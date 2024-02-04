5 difficult decisions facing Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2024
The new front office leader has a lot on his hands.
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers must fix their cap situation
Heading into the 2024 season, the Carolina Panthers' cap situation is precarious, to say the least. They currently have just over $28.5 million in space available, which is the 12th most in the league. But with some key contracts to figure out, that number could quickly dwindle.
New executive vice president of football operations Brant Tilis - who helped negotiate Patrick Mahomes' record contract - will be at the forefront of the Panthers' move to create cap space after the franchise parted company with Samir Suleiman - the team's outgoing salary cap and player negotiation manager.
There will be the inevitable contract restructures. Don’t be surprised to see some players cut or traded to create cap space.
Two viable candidates to be cut or traded are Miles Sanders and Donte Jackson. The running back is coming off an extremely disappointing season in 2023. If he is moved post-June 1, it would save the Panthers $6.2 million with just a $1.4 million dead cap hit.
As for Jackson - who is entering his seventh year with the team - he seems a likely cap casualty. If the Panthers cut or trade the former LSU man with a post-June 1 designation, they would save $10.5 million in cap space with a $5 million dead cap hit.
Whatever happens, the new tandem of Dan Morgan and Tilis have some difficult decisions to make this offseason.